Kaizer Chiefs to assess Mphahlele, Baccus during Fifa break – Middendorp

The Amakhosi boss is set to speed up the duo’s recovery during the current international break

coach Ernst Middendorp has outlined his plans for the current Fifa international break as far as the injured players Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Kearyn Baccus are concerned.

‘Rama’ has been on the sidelines for more than two months as he is nursing a niggling injury and the German manager is also looking to ensure Baccus has fully recovered from a knee injury and ready for action after the break.

Amakhosi will face off against in the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals on November 24 at Mbombela Stadium, and Middendorp is now sweating on the duo’s fitness levels to reach the same levels with the rest of the squad.

“We must prepare ourselves to be successful in this game,” Middendorp told the media as quoted by FarPost.

“It’s related to this next game, simple and easy, looking into bringing some players back like Kearyn Baccus.

“Rama is so far at the moment in terms of preparedness…it’s our duty to pay attention individually to players like Rama, Baccus and other players to bring them to the same level as the regulars.”

The former right-back has featured once for the Soweto giants this term while Baccus has one goal, two assists out of nine matches in all competitions since the start of the current season.

Although Amakhosi are enjoying a good run in the Premier Soccer League ( ), their eyes are firmly set on reaching the final of the TKO Cup competition at the expense of the Team of Choice.

In addition, with the likes of Eric Mathoho, Willard Katsande, and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi all suspended for the next match, Middendorp will hope to have Mphahlele and Baccus ready for selection.

‘Tower’ was red-carded in their previous PSL match against old rivals whilst Katsande and Akpeyi both picked up yellow cards at FNB Stadium last weekend.