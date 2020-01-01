Kaizer Chiefs to appeal transfer ban over Dax signing

Fifa said the Glamour Boys illegally registered the midfielder after failing to pay Fosa Juniors the amount owed to them in December 2018

have confirmed they will lodge an appeal with Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against Fifa following their ban to sign players for two transfer window periods.

On Sunday, Fifa released a statement that Amakhosi had been found guilty for failure to compensate Fosa Juniors for the signing of Madagascar international Adriamirado Andrianarimanana.

"The Club and the player have received correspondence from Fifa Disciplinary Committee concerning the Malagasy player Adriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianarimanana," said Chiefs in a statement.

"Kaizer Chiefs will lodge an appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in accordance with article 58 par. 1 of the Fifa Statutes."

