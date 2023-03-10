Kaizer Chiefs tipped to shine after inconsistent 2022/23: 'Amakhosi success next season predictable'

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Kelvin Mushangazhike believes Amakhosi are guaranteed to win silverware next season after creating a solid foundation.

Chiefs have gone eight years without silverware

Zwane rebuilding for next season

Mushangazhike confident success is coming

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs have been inconsistent but might end up the season on a high if they secure a Caf Champions League spot as well as win the Nedbank Cup.

However, according to Mushangazhike, next season will be a different story since Amakhosi players will have the needed chemistry, having worked with coach Arthur Zwane for more than 12 months.

Furthermore, the Amakhosi tactician has been warned against making changes that might negatively impact the squad.

WHAT HE SAID: "This season is already out of hand. I believe this has been a good exercise of adaptation for the youngsters in the team," Mushangazhike told Far Post.

"I think they will be stronger next season only if the coach sticks with them. Success is predictable next season.

BackpagePix

"But settling for a second-place finish can never be enough consolation for a team of Kaizer Chiefs’ magnitude.

"We all know how big those clubs are. So if you miss the target, rather invest energy in the following season or better still win the cup competitions."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The last time Amakhosi secured silverware was way back in 2015 when they won the league.

They have since gone eight years without winning any major title. After failing to secure MTN8 this season and falling short in the race for the Premier Soccer League crown, Chiefs have a chance in the Nedbank Cup.

They are currently in the last 16 after eliminating Maritzburg United in the previous phase.

WHAT NEXT: On Sunday, the Soweto-based team will host Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup.