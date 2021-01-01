Kaizer Chiefs’ time for cartoons is over now, they will not go far – Vilakazi

The Mamelodi Sundowns and Buccaneers great believes the Caf Champions League mini-league phase will be a mountain to climb for Amakhosi

Former midfielder Benedict Vilakazi feels do not have the pedigree to progress past the Caf group stage.

Amakhosi reached the competition’s mini-league round for the first time ever after eliminating 2018 semi-finalists Primeiro Agosto 1-0 on aggregate.

Despite Chiefs having not conceded a goal in four Champions League matches, as well as winning all their away games, Vilakazi still does not give Chiefs a chance against some of the continent’s biggest clubs.

“Now you can see boys and men. Time for cartoons is over now. Get into the gym and work. They need to do the right things, these are not short cuts,” Vilakazi told iDiski TV.

“This is the time when we will see big teams and small teams in the Champions League. There is a reason why you see that today Sundowns are a big team. It is because they always perform in the Champions League. They always play among the best like , they beat those teams.

“So if Chiefs want us to rate them as one of the best teams in , they need to do well in the Champions League. With the way things are right now, I don’t see them going further because they will be playing against teams with good structure with players who know why they are there, players with value.

“They are adding value in the team. Individual brilliance is there, team play is also there. I am not talking of individual brilliance whereby we hope Khama Billiat will dribble past Al Ahly players and score. No, it doesn’t work like that.”

Vilakazi says Chiefs’ struggles on the domestic scene does not make them good candidates to go beyond the Champions League group stage.

The Pirates great advises Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt to invest time in doing some thorough homework against their opponents.

“Now it is a different stage whereby these teams analyse and study you guys. They can identify Chiefs’ weakest link as well as the strongest point and they will make sure that they work on that. They will capitalise on the mistakes. Now it is a stage where we will see the boys from the men,” said Vilakazi.

“Well done to Chiefs for reaching the group stage but I don’t see them going further than that because, right, they can’t even face Sundowns. They have won one game in the and it tells you something about them. In the Champions League we are talking about teams that have won league titles in their countries.

“We are not talking about those who finished as number eight, nine or five. No, we are talking about champions. I will say, 'Good luck to Chiefs' but definitely they will not go far.”

Amakhosi will know their group stage opponents when the draw is conducted on January 8.