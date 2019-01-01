Kaizer Chiefs’ thuggish behaviour can’t be condoned – Orlando Pirates’ Mokwena

The two coaches have shared contrasting remarks after the first PSL Soweto Derby which was won by Amakhosi

coach Rhulani Mokwena has accused manager Ernst Middendorp of allegedly employing thuggish tactics to ensure they won the Soweto Derby on Saturday afternoon.

On his analysis of the five-goal thriller, the 34-year-old manager heaped praise on his players for their gutsy display to fight for the three points and congratulated the referees on how they conducted the proceedings at FNB Stadium.

On the other hand, the Amakhosi boss has welcomed the three points as they managed to beat old rivals Orlando Pirates in their first Premier Soccer League ( ) match of the season.

“It was a good game of football, it had everything with both teams going at each other. We didn’t start very well and we made a mistake to concede an own goal,” Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

“But we were strong to come back but another lapse of concentration and then a set-piece goal. We dug deep and scored one before half time.

“Before that, we hit the crossbar and we created so many chances. You can only be proud of these Orlando Pirates players, you know I’m extremely disappointed as a football lover that such a great spectacle is ruined by such thuggish behaviour.

“It’s okay to lose, let’s lose but I’ve got players that were kicked, punched in the face I mean what do you say about these things - it’s thuggish behaviour.

“I mean how do we have coaches that condone such behaviour? I mean we can’t have such things because everybody is watching this game, it’s broadcasted worldwide and it’s two of the biggest teams in the country and they play good football.

“And we have coaches that encourage punch, to foul and kick it can’t be. Well, we’re proud of them. We never gave up.

“We fight and the Buccaneers I’m sure are proud of their players because they fight. But we’ve got to learn two things, I said to them at half time that it was game on and now we will see the real Pirates and true to what I said, they gave us a spectacle but we’ll learn from these things.

“We have to take the lead, initiate the moves but for me you know they were good to win the match with the players and tactics they have, they don’t have to resort to dirty tactics and thuggish behaviour.

“It can’t be condoned, congratulations, I think the referees were strong they made the right decisions. The red card was well deserved but we can’t condone that.”

Although the German manager was pleased with the 3-2 victory on Saturday afternoon, he was left unhappy with decision making in the final third where they missed chances through Khama Billiat.

“It is three points but definitely not one of the performances in terms of playing but in terms of commitment, focus and doing the right things at the right moment, I think we have these three points,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

“In certain moments definitely we were exposed, in the left and right full-back positions despite we had spoken about it. But we have to understand that Kaizer Chiefs doesn’t totally round up a new building at the beginning of the season and we had a 21-year-old on the right and 22-year-old in the left full-back from the lower league – that’s not normal.

“I know we had in certain moments definitely something like, not really to watch the calmness of the opponent but it belongs to the soccer. Soccer is a game if you make mistakes in the defence, or in attacking, then you can’t expect to win.

“I don’t think so and probably we had our possibilities, we made mistakes two very clear moments in the first half. In the second half, for example, I don’t know why on the penalty spot Khama Billiat was not taking the shot to the right and he went with a left foot.

Article continues below

“Tactically etcetera I can tell you it’s just nonsense, in the end, it’s the result what counts and I think the fighting spirit was good.

“It’s okay unfortunately we lost Erick (Mathoho) and it’s okay, I don’t know what happened really, unfortunately, (Daniel) Akpeyi got the card and we have three weeks’ time to prepare ourselves for the next game.”