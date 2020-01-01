Tembo to fight boredom and big concerns ahead of SuperSport United's clash with Kaizer Chiefs

The Zimbabwean tactician also discussed the departure of one of his key defenders, Daniels

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo has opened up on his biggest concerns ahead of his side's encounter against .

The Tshwane giants will not be in action for two weeks after their clash with Bloemfontein was postponed due to the latter's Caf Confederation Cup commitments.

The match was scheduled to be played on December 9 and this means SuperSport's next game is against Chiefs on December 15.

Tembo is keen to ensure that his charges don't get bored during the break with Matsatsantsa having played their last game on November 27 which was a 2-1 win over .

“It is hard to get friendlies as everyone is playing, but it is nobody’s fault that we are not playing," Tembo told Sowetan.

"We will keep on training and make sure that the boys are not bored by the lack of game time."

On Tuesday, SuperSport surprisingly announced the departure of one of their key defenders, Clayton Daniels.

Tembo revealed that the former Bafana Bafana international will not be replaced as he will keep his faith in the youngsters, who have been playing this season.

“It is sad to lose him as he has been a pillar of strength. He won trophies with the team, and all we can do is to wish him all the best in his next chapter,” he said.

“He played that role of a senior player when he was around the likes of Sipho Mbule, Teboho Mokoena, Luke Fleurs and Keanan Philips.

"He held these players by the hand, and I think it is an opportunity for them to show what they have learned [from him] and pass the baton [to the current crop of youngsters]."

Daniels, 36, was reluctant to comment on the reason why he parted ways with the Tshwane giants where he spent six years.

“I do not think that it is the right time for me to comment on this," Daniels told the same publication.

"I am still digesting the news and do not want to talk about it. Maybe I will be in a position to talk about it someday."

It has been reported that Daniels and SuperSport decided to terminate the contract as they could not agree on a new deal.