Kaizer Chiefs Shabalala is not getting carried away by plaudits that come with him being referred to as one of the hottest youngsters in the PSL.

Shabalala is making his way up as a key Chiefs player

The 19-year-old has received rave reviews recently

But he moved in to cool down expectations on him

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old has of late been enjoying more game time which he justified with a good goal against Golden Arrows last week. He has started Chiefs’ last four games and is slowly establishing himself as a key player at Amakhosi.

But the attacker feels he should not be judged by his age as he challenges himself as ready to carry huge responsibilities. Shabalala refers to France star Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona’s Pedri as younger players who have been taking the football world by storm.

WHAT SHABALALA SAID: “It [changing your mindset] helps you to fight in the game, to always give your best, don’t limit yourself because you can see now what’s happening in football,” said Shabalala as per iDiksi Times.

“Look at your Pedri’s, Mbappe’s winning a World Cup when they [are] 19. So you always have to give your best and fight for your position in the game.”

AND WHAT MORE? The Chiefs attacker feels he would grow more if he plays in Europe. Last year he trained with Villarreal and Westerlo.

“It was a great experience, I learned a lot in Belgium and Spain, things are done in different ways, even when they play… it’s done in different ways and I think we still have a lot to do as players in South Africa,” Shabalala added.

“We have to stay focused and stay grounded because they are far, far ahead of us. I think if I could go there, I could grow fast, my football could grow fast.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In recent seasons, Chiefs have come under fire for producing younger players who struggle to become big hits in the PSL. But Shabalala promises to become a top player if he continues improving.

He is mentioned as one of the emerging stars in the PSL who could become key for Bafana Bafana in future. Some of the players mentioned alongside the Chiefs attacker include Mamelodi Sundowns’ Cassius Mailula, SuperSport United attacker Thapelo Maseko and Antonio van Wyk of Stellenbosch.

WHAT NEXT FOR SHABALALA? Chiefs prepare to face Orlando Pirates on Saturday and Shabalala is keen to feature in his first Soweto Derby.