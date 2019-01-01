Kaizer Chiefs teen Blom wants to make history at Real Madrid

The Amakhosi youngster has revealed his ambitions, saying his wish is to play for the Spanish giants

Versatile player Njabulo Blom has put the Telkom Knockout Cup loss behind him, saying his dream is to play for giants as well as targeting the Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

The 19-year-old, who can play as a midfielder and defender, has revealed his ambitions for the Soweto giants, stating that everyone is hungry at Naturena for cup glory.

Blom added that it is pleasing to see one of the big clubs in the country doing well this term since many people have displayed their love for Amakhosi.

“I have big dreams and what I want to achieve now in life is to be the first South African player to play for a big team like Real Madrid in ,” Blom told the media as quoted by Phakaaathi.

“That is my biggest wish and I am confident that it can happen. I work very hard every day at training because I really want to see my dreams materializing.

“But, I know that anything is possible as long as I believe and make sure that I pray and work hard to get there.

“It’s disappointing for a big team to be going throughout the whole season without winning a trophy. It’s not really nice because a lot of people love Chiefs and they want to see the team doing well. I am just glad that we have been able to pick ourselves up from last season.”

With the Soweto giants having begun the 2019/20 PSL season on a high note, where they have only suffered a single defeat out of 12 games and is occupying the top spot, Blom speaks of being blessed to don the gold and black shirt.

“It’s really a blessing to be part of the Chiefs team, I have learned a lot since I started being part of the squad. I have also learned a lot from the guys here because we all have one common goal, which is to see Kaizer Chiefs succeeding,” he added

“I think we have been doing quite well this season, especially in the league. Our major plan is to win the league. We are disappointed with what has happened in the past.

“Now we are aiming for bigger things. Everyone at Chiefs is hungry for success, it’s a pity we didn’t do well in the Telkom Knockout. But such is football and disappointments will always be there. We just need to pick ourselves up and go on to win our next games.”

Meanwhile, coach Ernst Middendorp’s men are on a week-long break and will return to league action against Bloemfontein at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, December 7.