Kaizer Chiefs target Mthethwa helps Stellenbosch FC hold Golden Arrows

TELL ME MORE: It was Stellies who settled quickly, dominating early proceedings and pushing for an early goal against Arrows.

Despite the early pressure, the hosts managed to contain their visitors ensuring they didn't concede since that would destabilise them.

Iqraam Rayners and Genino Palace should have done better in the first half, but lacked accuracy and composure when it mattered most.

Even after the break, Palace looked dangerous on and off the ball, but he just couldn't get it right from the danger zone. Sibongiseni Mthethwa, who is wanted by Kaizer Chiefs, dominated the midfield battle.

At the end of the 90 minutes and added time, neither of the two teams managed to find the back of the net.

ALL EYES ON: Palace did well on and off the ball, but lacked the end product. It is something that he should work on in training.

OUR MVP: Arrows goalkeeper Ismael Watenga was surely in the party. Pulled off some fantastic saves that kept his team in the game, and eventually managed to get a point.

WHAT DOES THE RESULT MEAN? Arrows have now collected 11 points from the six league matches played this season. They have won three, drawn two and lost one and are currently second on the table pending this weekend's results.

Stellies have been placed ninth on the table with seven points after two wins, three losses, and a draw. Much is expected from them owing to their standards and quality of players.

WHAT NEXT: Both teams need to work on their finishing to stand a chance of scoring more goals this season.