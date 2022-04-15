Kaizer Chiefs’ target Letsoalo breaks silence: ‘I can't stress about teams that want me'

Royal AM striker Victor Letsoalo has broken his silence regarding reports linking him with a move to Kaizer Chiefs.

The Royal AM striker has been linked with Amakhosi for quite some time now, but he has emphasized that he is focused on helping his current club end the season in a better manner.

"No, no, I'm focusing on where I am at this moment. All the focus now is, to maintain the position we [are] at in the league and win the Nedbank Cup," the Bafana Bafana striker said, according to Soccer Laduma.

"Me scoring goals for Royal AM is the most important thing for me. I can't be stressed about teams that want me. My focus is on Royal AM.

"No, I was okay, when I was in Johannesburg to sort out my things and people started creating their own stories, saying I wasn't happy, which is not true."

Asked about whether the move could be made in the next transfer window, the 28-year-old responded: "I don't know about that, hey."

Recently, Royal AM Chief Executive Officer Sinky Mnisi revealed what they told the Naturena club with regards to the South African striker.

"We told them [Chiefs] that we are very open to selling the player but they must give us an offer that we will never reject," said Mnisi.

"I think that’s when I said to Kaizer Chiefs ‘you want to drive a Mercedes Benz but you want to pay a price of [a] Mazda 323’.

"If Kaizer Chiefs want Victor Letsoalo, who is the top striker in South Africa other than Peter Shalulile, they must pay the money that he is worth, because he’s scoring goals."

Letsoalo and Royal AM will visit Cape Town City on Saturday for a Premier Soccer League game.