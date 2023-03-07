Kaizer Chiefs target Jali & Mbule admitted that there were ‘issues’ amid alcohol allegations - Agent

Andile Jali and Sipho Mbule’s agent Mike Makaab has revealed that both players admitted to him that there were ‘issues’ amid alcohol allegations.

WHAT HAPPENED? The two Mamelodi Sundowns players were reported to have turned up for training under the influence of alcohol last week although coach Rhulani Mokwena has defended them over the disciplinary breach.

Nothing has been heard from the duo but their agent has now revealed that they admitted to having had issues, which have now been sorted out.

Jali looks unsettled at the club after enduring limited playing time as his contract nears its conclusion while Mbule has a history of disciplinary breaches and was previously suspended by former club SuperSport United before he joined Sundowns at the start of this season.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Yes, I have [talked to Jali and Mbule] and both players have elected to say very little, to say there has been one or two issues, but those issues have been sorted out,” Makaab said, as quoted by iDiski Times.

“Let’s hope that a week down the line, this is a thing of the past. But I’m not at liberty to add fuel to the fire. I’m not going to do that. I’d rather focus on the positives of football.

“Whatever I have to do I’d rather do quietly behind the scenes. That I’ll do. I’ll have meetings with the players, just to get their side of the story.

“I’d also like to have a meeting with the football club. I didn’t want to disrupt them. Probably it’ll be next week because they have a very important Champions League game this weekend against Al Ahly.

“So, I will address it but it will be done in the right forum and once I have that discussion with the football club and the players, if I feel there’s anything I need to comment on, I will. If not, I’ll focus on the way forward.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jali last started a match on January 28 as 10-man Sundowns beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 in the PSL while Mbule impressed against Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 match on February 7.

While Makaab recently confirmed that talks are ongoing between Jali and the club, the latest incident could sway the club’s decision over his future amid reports of interest from Kaizer Chiefs.

WHAT’S NEXT? Sundowns face Al Ahly in the Champions League on Saturday and it will be interesting to see if Mokwena will include the two players in his squad already decimated by injuries.