Kaizer Chiefs talks with SC Braga’s Kodisang revealed

The 22-year-old South Africa youth international recently extended his contract with his Portuguese Primeira Liga side

Mike Makaab, the agent of SC Braga midfielder Kobamelo Kodisang, has confirmed they are in discussion with Kaizer Chiefs seeking to secure a move for the player.

With Kodisang seeing limited first-team playing opportunities at Braga last season, a loan move or even permanent transfer to Chiefs has been mooted.

This is despite the Portuguese club recently exercising the option to extend the player’s contract by a further two years.

"We have made it clear to them that if they don't see him as a member of their first-team squad then we want to secure a loan move for him or a permanent transfer,” Makaab told Gagasi FM as per IOL.

“Is it possible for him to come back to South Africa? Yes it is. Have we been speaking to Kaizer Chiefs? Yes we have.”

Kodisang made just one Primeira Liga appearance in the just-ended season as he spent the better part of the term with their reserve team, where he was a regular.

Makaab says they are not considering any other Premier Soccer League club for the player except Amakhosi.

“I have a fantastic relationship with the club [Kaizer Chiefs] and for the club's supporters to think otherwise is ridiculous to me,” added Makaab.

“We are working on a deal for KK and Chiefs are the only South African club we're in discussion with. We hope to find a resolution for KK's future in the next few weeks and we have been discussing that with Chiefs.”

The South Africa Under-23 star has previously played PSL football before with Platinum Stars as a 15-year-old and then Bidvest Wits.

At 22, Kodisang falls in the age range preferred by new head coach Arthur Zwane who has embarked on a rebuilding project anchored on more youthful players.

If he signs for Chiefs, he would become the second player in recent years to quit top-flight football in Portugal to move to the PSL after Kgaogelo Sekgota.

Sekgota signed for Amakhosi last season, having previously played in the Primeira Liga for Vitoria Setubal.

