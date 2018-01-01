Kaizer Chiefs talisman Khama Billiat to be rested for two weeks with hip injury

Amakhosi will be without Billiat and Maluleka for the return leg against Elgeco Plus, while Zulu may have to undergo a late fitness test

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed Khama Billiat will be given a two-week break to recover from a hip adductor muscle strain.

The Zimbabwe international had to be substituted in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup first-round clash against Elgeco Plus last Saturday.

Amakhosi's physiotherapist David Milner said: “Khama has a hip adductor muscle strain. He will be rested for two weeks to recover.”

Furthermore, Milner revealed that George Maluleka will miss the return leg in Madascagar this weekend as he is struggling with a hamstring muscle strain, but the midfielder should be ready for the Mamelodi Sundowns match on January 5, 2019

“George has a hamstring muscle strain. He will be out for one week,” said Milner.

According to Milner, Philani Zulu fractured a bone in his face, but it's unclear as to how long he will be sidelined.

“Philani fractured a bone in his face. He had to have minor surgery and we are awaiting the report to inform us of the extent of the injury,” added Milner.

The trio joined Erick Mathoho on the sidelines. The lanky defender will be in plaster for the next three weeks, while Ramahlwe Mphahlele is recovering well from a knee injury which he sustained two weeks ago.

“Tower will be in plaster for another three weeks before he starts with his rehabilitation program,” confirmed Milner.

“Rama has started rehabilitation on the knee and is doing very well,” he said.

Meanwhile, both Mario Booysen and Ryan Moon have been cleared to train with the first team after concerns of possible injuries in the past few days.

Lastly, Joseph Molangoane is expected to be back in action in the next four to six weeks.

Molangoane broke his leg at the start of the current campaign and has since missed the first round of the 2018/19 season.