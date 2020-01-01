Kaizer Chiefs talisman Billiat ruled out for three weeks

Amakhosi will be without the Zimbabwe international until toward the end of the month while Molangoane is expected back at the end of January

attacker Khama Billiat has been ruled out of action for three weeks with a hamstring injury.

According to the Amakhosi medical team, Billiat aggravated his injury in his team's final match of 2019 against .

Scan results revealed a small area of inflammation and therefore he's currently undergoing treatment and rehabilitation

"Attacking midfielder Khama Billiat aggravated his right hamstring injury during the Maritzburg match on 22 December. He had a scan which showed a small area of inflammation. He is currently undergoing treatment and rehabilitation. He is expected to be out of action for approximately three weeks," said Chiefs on their official website.

Furthermore, goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma will be out for the next 10-14 days with a strain hamstring tendon, the club confirmed.

"Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has got a hamstring tendon strain. He was also scanned and assessed. He is currently also on a gym programme and is expected back on the field in 10-14 days," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Joseph Molangoane has started running and doing ball work on the field.

Article continues below

However, the speedy winger isn't training with his teammates as yet but the medical team expects him to be fully fit to resume training at the end of January.

Molangoane broke his leg in August 2018 against , and he has recovered since then.

"Joseph Molangoane has started running and ball work on the field. He is progressing very well now but is not back to full training yet. He is expected to make a full recovery and will hopefully be medically fit by the end of this month to commence full training," concluded the statement.