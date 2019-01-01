Kaizer Chiefs take their preparations to Botswana with friendly against Township Rollers

Amakhosi have announced their decision to play a friendly match in the neighbouring country of Botswana

have lined up a friendly match against Botswana’s Township Rollers as they continue their preparations towards the start of the upcoming season.

Amakhosi are hoping to bounce back after a disappointing and trophyless 2018/19 campaign which saw them miss out on a top-eight finish.

However, they have been hard at work attempting to rewrite the wrongs of last season with head coach Ernst Middendorp having made several new acquisitions and also parting ways with players deemed not to be in his plans.

Nonetheless, the German is likely to parade the likes of Lazarous Kambole, James Kotei, Kearyn Baccus and Samir Nurković for the very first time when his side take on the Botswana champions on Saturday.

“Kaizer Chiefs will, as part of their preparations for the 2019/2020 campaign, play in a preseason friendly match against Botswana’s Township Rollers,” a statement issued by the club on their website read.

“The match is billed to take place in Gaborone at the Jamali Stadium in Tlokweng.

“The match will take place on Saturday, 20 July with kick-off scheduled for 14:30,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the trip to Botswana will also be used as a means to get the team match-fit and ready for their Carling Black Label Cup tie against .

The Glamour Boys will head into a baptism of fire at FNB Stadium on June 27 in front of a confirmed sold-out crowd.

Article continues below

Chiefs, though, have seen little competitive action since the conclusion of the past season.

The Soweto giants lost in the final of the Nedbank Cup to National First Division (NFD) outfit TS Galaxy as they brought the previous campaign to a close and they will hope to give their preparations a boost with a positive result against Rollers.