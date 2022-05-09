Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Manqoba Mngqithi has lauded the new style of play by Kaizer Chiefs after the exit of former coach Stuart Baxter.

The two teams met on Sunday in the Premier Soccer League at the FNB Stadium and played out a 1-1 draw.



Aubrey Modiba scored for the Brazilians before Phathutshedzo Nange scored the equaliser for the hosts, who also missed a late penalty taken by Keagan Dolly.

It was the fifth match for the Soweto heavyweights under the leadership of Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard.



Mngqithi acknowledged there has been a tactical change for the team since Baxter's departure, which might invite more fans to cheer the team on.

"[Chiefs] showed a lot of courage on the ball, not too many aimless long balls, only maybe from the goal kicks looking for [Leonardo] Castro to establish play from there," Mngqithi told reporters.

"The last three or four matches I’ve been very impressed because they played the type of football that I can guarantee will easily bring supporters back to the stadium. A lot of passes, creativity, and intricate play.

"Chiefs are always dangerous on transition but it’s not nice for a big team like Chiefs to rely on transitions and set-pieces only, there’s a lot that this team, which Arthur and Dillon are preparing, which makes this brand very interesting."

Despite insisting the game between the teams was entertaining, the Masandawana co-coach feels his team should have been given a penalty as well.

"It’s been a long time since I last saw such an interesting match between Chiefs and Sundowns," Mngqithi continued.

"[It was] a very good game of football, both teams willing to take risks at some times and exposed the defence, they set up good pressing traps in the first half and caused us some problems in midfield.

"Second half we were stronger with Divine Lunga and Aubrey Modiba causing them a few problems because they needed to overload which created more chances.

"Overall, it was a good game of football for spectators to watch, maybe a game that was short of goals and I also believe the penalty they got was legitimate in my opinion but I think we also deserved a penalty or freekick. I’m sure there was something with Peter [Shalulile] and Rama[hlwe Mphahlele], I’m sure there’s something there, also with Nange and Lebo.

"Those are moments that could have decided the game and also a big performance from Reyaad [Pieterse] to keep us in the game. Keagan is usually very good with penalties but I think he went where we all anticipated him to go."

The result left Amakhosi in the fourth position with 43 points, five behind second-placed Cape Town City who hold the automatic Caf Champions League qualification place with two matches to go.

Royal AM are third with 45 points, having played one game fewer than the teams around them.