Kaizer Chiefs suspend midfielder Zuma

Kaizer Chiefs have expressed “disappointment” about allegations levelled against midfielder Dumisani Zuma and have suspended the player who they have summoned to face a disciplinary hearing.

Zuma was last week reported to have been allegedly arrested in Sandton in the early hours of Wednesday.

The same week following media reports, Chiefs then “noted with concern the reports about its attacking midfielder Zuma in the media” and placed the player under investigation.

On Wednesday, the club then moved in to suspend the former Bloemfontein Celtic player who is in his fifth season at Naturena.

“Kaizer Chiefs is disappointed to learn of the recent alleged conduct of Dumisani Zuma as reported in the media and has taken the decision to immediately suspend him from all club activities pending an internal disciplinary hearing,” Chiefs said in a statement.

“His suspension is in the interests of all parties concerned and does not in itself carry any inference of guilt or prejudgement. The club will ensure the matter is resolved as quickly as reasonably possible.”

Zuma’s suspension comes after Gauteng police last week confirmed the arrest of a soccer player in Sandton.

Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubelka refused to reveal the identity of the player to Goal but said that the suspect was released on R1,000 bail.

“Police can confirm that a soccer player has been arrested for drunk driving at Grayston Drive in Sandton and arrested by JMPD in the early hours of Wednesday 3 November 2021 at about 01.00hrs. He was later released on R1,000 bail,” Captain Kay Makhubela told Goal.

Zuma’s suspension comes at a time he was nearing close to full fitness following a long-term injury.

He last played for Chiefs in May 2021 before injury struck.

But in recent weeks, he has been captured participating in full training at Chiefs.

Zuma joins Ben Motshwari of Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates as the latest player to be suspended.