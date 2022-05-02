Kaizer Chiefs suspend midfielder Zuma again

Kaizer Chiefs have expressed disappointment as the club announced they have suspended midfielder Dumisani Zuma for the second time this season.

Without specifying the reason why he has been suspended, Chiefs just said the player “has been found to have transgressed the club’s code of conduct.”

The latest suspension comes after he was again sanctioned in November last year following his arrest for drunk driving.

“The club is disappointed to report that Dumisani Zuma has been suspended once again pending an internal disciplinary process,” Chiefs said in a statement.

“Zuma has just returned from a 10-month absence which included him being suspended and undergoing rehabilitation processes.

“In the turn of events following his return and subsequently scoring in the 1-2 loss to Cape Town City on weekend, Zuma has been found to have transgressed the club’s code of conduct.

“As such, the midfielder will not be included in the squad for Tuesday’s match against Marumo Gallants and will be barred from participating in club activities until the disciplinary process is concluded.”

Zuma was on the path to rediscovering his old form and was on the scoresheet on Saturday against Cape Town City after coming on as a late substitute for Keagan Dolly.

The game against the Citizens was his third appearance this season which he has also battled against injury.

As he is due to undergo a disciplinary process, it is to be seen what kind of sanctions the club will take on Zuma this time around.

Other PSL players to have been suspended by their respective clubs this season include Ben Motshwari of Chiefs’ Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates as well as the former Marumo Gallants trio of Tholang Masegela, Aluwani Nedzamba and Simon Mamudzidi.

Motshwari has since had his suspension uplifted while Masegela, Nedzamba and Mamudzidi have had their contracts canceled by Marumo Gallants.