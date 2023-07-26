Kaizer Chiefs supremo Motaung Snr lashes out at Ntseki naysayers - ‘Talk is cheap, the criticism has been very unfair’

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung Snr has thrown his weight behind Molefi Ntseki amid stinging criticism of the coach.

Ntseki is in his first job as head coach of a PSL side

His Chiefs appointment divided opinion

But club boss Motaung backs his man

WHAT HAPPENED? Ntseki was confirmed as Amakhosi coach at the end of June while Arthur Zwane was demoted to the assistant coach role.

It was a shock appointment as the Soweto giants were reportedly discussing with Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi.

The hiring of Ntseki attracted criticism including from club legends like Lucas Radebe. But Motaung Snr has leapt to the defence of their coach, pleading for him to be supported.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I think the coach just needs to be given a chance to do his job because as you are well aware that when the announcement was made about the appointment of... or should I say the re-deployment of the coach to the first team, brought a lot of mixed feelings from a lot of people. Obviously, talk is cheap,'' Motaung said as per Sowetan Live.

"It's easy to criticise but you can only criticise something that has gone through the test and say 'this thing isn't right'. History will show you that all the coaches that we brought, even from abroad none of them had won anything or had any success where they came from.

“The criticism that has been levelled against him [Ntseki] that been very, very unfair because he hasn't even started doing anything with the team.

"It's unfortunate that because of social media today people are at liberty to say anything, anyhow, anywhere because of the excitement of social media.

"The only time they [most of the previous coaches] made success was when they came to Kaizer Chiefs and they found the set-up the way it was. We hope that Ntseki can be given that opportunity to do his job and then we can see after some time if we can criticise him or something like that.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Amakhosi role is Ntseki's first-ever job as head coach of a Premier Soccer League side. It is a huge test for him now that he will be dealing with demanding tasks week in, week out.

He is trying to end Chiefs' eight-year trophy drought and that puts pressure on him to deliver.

The former Bafana Bafana coach will also be trying to succeed where more established coaches failed. Before he took over, the likes of Steve Komphela, Giovanni Solinas, Ernst Middendorp, Gavin Hunt and Stuart Baxter could not help Amakhosi to silverware.

WHAT NEXT FOR NTSEKI? The Amakhosi coach has already tasted defeat in his job although in a friendly match against Young Africans. Ntseki is now preparing to take his side to Botswana to face Township Rollers this weekend.