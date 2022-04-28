Kaizer Chiefs supporters turn their anger onto Ngcobo after loss to Golden Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs' chances of finishing in the top two positions in the Premier Soccer League and an automatic place in the Caf Champions League are hanging in the balance after falling 2-1 to Golden Arrows on Wednesday.

The loss was the third in a row for Amakhosi who had also suffered defeats against SuperSport United and Stellenbosch.

Despite taking an early lead courtesy of Khama Billiat, a mistake by Njabulo Ngcobo allowed the hosts to equalise through Siboniso Conco, before Michael Gumede sealed the win for the hosts.

The loss saw Chiefs drop to fifth on the table with 39 points from 25 games, six less than Royal AM -who are second behind newly-crowned champions Mamelodi Sundowns having played a game more.

A section of Chiefs fans have now turned their anger on Ngcobo who made a costly blunder to allow the opponents to score. He was later subbed and reacted by refusing to shake hands with co-coach Dillon Sheppard on the touchline and then shrugged off assistant coach Lee Baxter, who had run over and grabbed the player to remonstrate.

Kaizer Chiefs is a mess of a club right now..



What Ngcobo did yesterday just showed how bad the situation is at Naturena. — okay, Juice. (@_Katleho_) April 28, 2022

@KaizerChiefs Terminate Ngcobo’s contract with immediate effect. We can’t be disrespected by players who haven’t achieved anything. — Mashudu Lucky🇿🇦 (@Mashudu22) April 28, 2022

Here’s a quick question to Chiefs fans and y’all need to be honest with yourselves here and stop favoritism.



Do y’all still blame Baxter for benching Ngcobo I think the boy’s biggest problem is attitude and ukuthi he was the player of the season ukuthwele ekhanda. — Sports Nutrition Studio (@Sgoloza_Esmehlo) April 28, 2022

Madisha made a mistake against Pirates that lead to a goal conceded and Pitso never subed him



You don't sub a player sr8 after making a mistake, this installs a fear factor in the minds of players. This is what Zwane should learn pic.twitter.com/8nkZmFVzgA — Calvin (@Calvin_GQ) April 27, 2022

Like @Calvin_GQ, some fans believe it wrong for the technical bench to substitute the defender, and he should have been left on to redeem himself and build his confidence.

When Nurkovic is having a bad game.



Chiefs fans : Take him out now!😡



Ngcobo has a bad game and is subbed.



Chiefs: why did you take him out, you killing his confidence 🤬.



What do you guys want exactly?#Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/4mbZXk5qR1 — The Chiefs Way (@TheChiefsWay) April 28, 2022

Big Defenders in bigger games, even final match games, make mistakes, you don’t sub them, you keep them in the game, hope there is an opportunity to fix it. Ngcobo had not put a foot wrong until that mistake. It rattled him, coaches were supposed to encourage him.

Kaizer Chiefs pic.twitter.com/DjbnMz8w18 — dumisani baleni (@Blxck_And_Gold) April 27, 2022

Don’t you think the technical team made a mistake by substituting Ngcobo when he needed protection? I’m sure he’s confidence was shuttered — ᴍᴀʀsʜᴀʟʟs ᴡᴏʀʟᴅ ᴏғ sᴘᴏʀᴛ (@World_of_Sport) April 28, 2022

Of course the goal was a mistake from Ngcobo but the point I am making is that there is absolutely no reason to take a defender out in game you are leading. To make things worse, you take out CB for another after the equalizer. You now have tinkered with your backline. — Dabane (@Sgadi28) April 28, 2022

After fans witnessed the defender's reaction to being subbed, they quickly turned on Ngcobo.

They must fire this overrated Ngcobo guy https://t.co/S48VYtkZ2D — Khumkani (@Benzx21B) April 28, 2022

Njabulo Ngcobo throwing a tantrum after being substituted after being at fault for conceding the equalizer. Unprofessional. — Muzamana Victor (@Muzamana_Victor) April 28, 2022

Let's stop defending Ngcobo's nonsense, he made poor decisions and his behavior was uncalled for. Look at this and tell me if is this how a player playing for Kaizer Chiefs should behave when he gets substituted. #Amakhosi4Life Kaizer Chiefs Ngcobo pic.twitter.com/99fircPYiP — MO (@MondeNqono) April 28, 2022

Some fans did come out in defense of the 2020/21 Defender of the Year for his reaction after coming off.

What I am willing to accept in Ngcobo’s reaction is that it was an indication of a player who knows he made a mistake. He was self loathing in that situation. I have see players in this Kaizer Chiefs team who make mistakes and continue as if it’s part of the tactical plan. — Dabane (@Sgadi28) April 28, 2022

Ngcobo was very bad, costed the team, keeping him was gonna do more damage, to him and to the team. As for Baxter, he just did kak, let the guy sit down and cry there, when he gets to the dressing room give him a tongue lash, not that madness, do t kick a man when he's down — Baba kaNkazimulo (@NdabaLebohang) April 28, 2022

