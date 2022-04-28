Kaizer Chiefs supporters turn their anger onto Ngcobo after loss to Golden Arrows
Kaizer Chiefs' chances of finishing in the top two positions in the Premier Soccer League and an automatic place in the Caf Champions League are hanging in the balance after falling 2-1 to Golden Arrows on Wednesday.
The loss was the third in a row for Amakhosi who had also suffered defeats against SuperSport United and Stellenbosch.
Despite taking an early lead courtesy of Khama Billiat, a mistake by Njabulo Ngcobo allowed the hosts to equalise through Siboniso Conco, before Michael Gumede sealed the win for the hosts.
The loss saw Chiefs drop to fifth on the table with 39 points from 25 games, six less than Royal AM -who are second behind newly-crowned champions Mamelodi Sundowns having played a game more.
A section of Chiefs fans have now turned their anger on Ngcobo who made a costly blunder to allow the opponents to score. He was later subbed and reacted by refusing to shake hands with co-coach Dillon Sheppard on the touchline and then shrugged off assistant coach Lee Baxter, who had run over and grabbed the player to remonstrate.
Like @Calvin_GQ, some fans believe it wrong for the technical bench to substitute the defender, and he should have been left on to redeem himself and build his confidence.
After fans witnessed the defender's reaction to being subbed, they quickly turned on Ngcobo.
Some fans did come out in defense of the 2020/21 Defender of the Year for his reaction after coming off.
What is your take regarding Ngcobo's reaction to his substitution? Share with us in the comment box below.