Kaizer Chiefs supporters believe Amakhosi are not ready for Caf football next season

Kaizer Chiefs kept their slim chances of finishing in the top two positions in the Premier Soccer League alive with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United in a match played at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday afternoon.

Ramahlwe Mphahlele's solitary goal allowed Amakhosi to continue with their pursuit of a continental slot for next season.

The win ensured the Soweto heavyweights are fourth on the table and with only one matchday remaining for the season to end.

Cape Town City, Royal AM, Stellenbosch, and Orlando Pirates are also in the race to finish in the top three and earn a continental berth, behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

While some supporters feel Amakhosi should strive to get into the continental competitions, some feel the team should focus on rebuilding and believe the current squad will struggle if they qualify for either the Caf Champions League or Confederation Cup.

I think ryt now chiefs shud aim for low lying fruits. Aiming for CAf at this current form is just dragging and draining us. Wat do we achieve in CAf other than just participating. Let's aim for domestic like mtn, telkom and nedbank to start with with a good run in the league — Mshengu wase Nsuka (@MalcolmManqoba) May 14, 2022

Kaizer Chiefs must avoid champions league if they wanna give Zwane a Chance to build a team. https://t.co/HGJrzTOEdQ — Tshiamo (@TshiamoDM) May 14, 2022

Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard were given the mandate to coach the team on an interim basis after the sacking of Stuart Baxter. Some Chiefs fans are not convinced they should be considered for long-term deals.

Even when coming to selecting players he's the best when he's being interviewed he says things like some players don't deserve to play for Kaizer Chiefs but his starting 11s got those players so there's Something wrong with him his head is not OK — Lehlohonolo (@LehlohonoloSho8) May 14, 2022

I don't believe ka coach Arthur Zwane..... He's still young for the hor seat @Naturena........ #KaizerChiefs next season I want to see foreign unknown coach — Sjijo Khosi-boy (@swaka_marhedzi) May 14, 2022

The last match for Amakhosi this season will be at FNB Stadium against Moroka Swallows. The latter are facing relegation, and for some Chiefs fans, it is the perfect time for their team to win the game and ensure they relegate Swallows, who denied them the 2013/14 PSL title after a 1-1 draw.

Baroka once helped @Masandawana win the league by drawing against @KaizerChiefs . Swallows must go down. pic.twitter.com/MRMPG9RE7K — Mafonyoko Mafonyoko (@m_mafonyoko) May 14, 2022

@KaizerChiefs please beat @Moroka_Swallows. I have not forgiven them for their nasty celebration last season. Get them relegated 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VDhrE2UaiZ — 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@aredi1234) May 14, 2022

