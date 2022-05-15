Kaizer Chiefs supporters believe Amakhosi are not ready for Caf football next season
Kaizer Chiefs kept their slim chances of finishing in the top two positions in the Premier Soccer League alive with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United in a match played at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday afternoon.
Ramahlwe Mphahlele's solitary goal allowed Amakhosi to continue with their pursuit of a continental slot for next season.
The win ensured the Soweto heavyweights are fourth on the table and with only one matchday remaining for the season to end.
Cape Town City, Royal AM, Stellenbosch, and Orlando Pirates are also in the race to finish in the top three and earn a continental berth, behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
While some supporters feel Amakhosi should strive to get into the continental competitions, some feel the team should focus on rebuilding and believe the current squad will struggle if they qualify for either the Caf Champions League or Confederation Cup.
Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard were given the mandate to coach the team on an interim basis after the sacking of Stuart Baxter. Some Chiefs fans are not convinced they should be considered for long-term deals.
The last match for Amakhosi this season will be at FNB Stadium against Moroka Swallows. The latter are facing relegation, and for some Chiefs fans, it is the perfect time for their team to win the game and ensure they relegate Swallows, who denied them the 2013/14 PSL title after a 1-1 draw.
Would Kaizer Chiefs perform well in either Caf competition suppose they qualify? Drop your opinion below.