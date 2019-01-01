Kaizer Chiefs, Sundowns, SuperSport United and the winners & losers of the PSL transfer window

The January transfer window was officially closed on Thursday night, and as usual, there were some great signings made by various PSL teams

WINNERS: KAIZER CHIEFS

Kaizer Chiefs needed to dig deep into their own pockets to land an experienced goalkeeper following Itumeleng Khune's shoulder injury.

Virgil Vries was tasked with filling Khune's boots, but he made a few goalkeeping blunders which led to the team dropping crucial points in the process.

After failing to secure the services of Darren Keet from Bidvest Wits, Amakhosi widened the pool and signed Daniel Akpeyi to come and provide stability to their goalkeeping department which looks very thin and inexperienced in Khune's absence.

Akpeyi's signing may not be approved by the majority of Chiefs fans, but he brings something different to what Vries is currently offering.

The acquisition of Reeve Frosler was a masterstroke, and Chiefs should be commended for bringing in the young full-back, especially with Ramahlwe Mphahlele still trying his feet following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Happy Mashiane was promoted from the club's reserve team and he has already won the hearts of many with his silky touches and runs on the left-hand side. This was a decent transfer window for the Glamour Boys.

LOSERS: BAROKA

Baroka are struggling to move up the ladder, but they sold one of their key players in Talent Chawapiwa to AmaZulu without really replacing him with an equally capable player.

Wedson Nyirenda knows that he lost a quality player in Chawapiwa, who was once on the radar of Chiefs. Their decision to sell the Zimbabwean actually makes Baroka weaker whilst it strengthened AmaZulu, who are on form compared to many teams who are in the bottom half of the table.

Perhaps, Baroka needed to at least wait until the end of the season before considering offers for Chawapiwa, who at times carried them when the team wasn't doing well.

WINNERS: MAMELODI SUNDOWNS

Pitso Mosimane set sights on Emiliano Tade of AmaZulu when he soon realized that his team was struggling for goals, and he won that battle with the Sundowns management making it possible for the deal to go through.

While Tade will face stiff competition from his new teammates for a place in Mosimane's team, the fact that he eventually managed to make a move means Sundowns were smarter in their dealings.

They didn't go all out in the transfer market, but they identified their weaknesses and signed their man.

Mosimane knew that he needed a prolific striker, and once he spoke about Tade, even AmaZulu knew that it was going to be difficult to resist the offer for the 30-year-old marksman.

LOSERS: CHIPPA UNITED

The Chilli Boys didn't have to sell Daniel Akpeyi to Kaizer Chiefs given their position on the log. This decision could come back to haunt them in the long run.

Akpeyi was one of the integral members of this Chippa team, and although he has his shortcomings like any other goalkeeper, Clinton Larsen still needed him in their battle for survival.

Now that the Nigerian goalkeeper is gone, it remains to be seen if Chippa will be able to find a suitable replacement that will offer more than what Akpeyi did during his stay with the Port Elizabeth-based side.

WINNERS: SUPERSPORT UNITED

Kaitano Tembo brought in George Lebese and Mxolisi Macuphu in the final hours of the transfer window.

Although they got the two players on loan, Matsatsantsa were brilliant because Thuso Phala and Thabo Mnyamane have not been playing.

The two players will certainly fit and offer SuperSport United much more going forward.

What also makes SuperSport one of the winners of this transfer window is the fact that they replaced Fagrie Lakay with Macuphu, who is not shy in front of goal.

Lakay had signed a pre-contract with Wits, and he was bound to leave at the end of the season, but looking at his contribution, the young attacker never really shone at SuperSport United, which why losing him is not a train smash.