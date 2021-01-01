Kaizer Chiefs suffer triple blow ahead of Soweto Derby clash as Hunt confirms absence of key players

The Glamour Boys will have to find a way to avenge their recent defeats to Bucs without three key players

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt has provided an injury update ahead of Sunday's Soweto Derby clash against Orlando Pirates.

The two biggest football clubs in the country will meet at the 2010 Fifa World Cup final venue, FNB Stadium.

Hunt revealed that Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat will miss the encounter due to injury, while Itumeleng Khune is also absent due to the Covid-19 protocols.

"Yeah, Khune is not available," Hunt said during the pre-match conference.

"He's still going through all the [Covid-19] protocols of when you come back after obviously having been at a funeral and that, so he won't be available."

Khune has missed Amakhosi's last three competitive matches after the experienced goalkeeper was granted leave in order to attend his sister's bereavement.

Hunt and his technical team would have been hoping that Castro and Billiat become fit and available for the Soweto Derby, but the two attackers have not recovered in time.

While Lebogang Manyama will also miss the titanic encounter due to suspension having been Chiefs' best player in their Caf Champions League match against Petro de Luanda in Angola on Tuesday.

"Castro won't be back; Khama is obviously still out; Lebo Manyama is suspended. And we have one or two other little problems, which hopefully will come right by Sunday," Hunt concluded.

Amakhosi will be desperate for a victory when they face the Buccaneers as they are without a league victory in their last six matches.

The Glamour Boys had to fight back to hold Maritzburg United to a 1-1 draw in their last game in this competition on March 10 with Manyama grabbing a late equalising goal for Chiefs.

As a result, Amakhosi are placed 11th on the league standings - six points above the relegation zone.

They will also be keen to avoid a fourth successive defeat to Pirates in the current campaign with the two teams having met twice in the MTN8 and once in the PSL.

Pirates thumped Chiefs 5-0 on aggregate in the two-legged MTN8 semi-final tie late last year, before edging out their Amakhosi 2-1 in a league game at Orlando Stadium in January 2021.