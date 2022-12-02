Kaizer Chiefs suffer Sekgota setback but receive Blom injury boost ahead of Golden Arrows showdown

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane has revealed that both Phathutshedzo Nange and Kgaogelo Sekgota are suffering from flu attacks.

Chiefs resume training

Duo out after flu attack

Njabulo Blom recovers

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi returned to training on Thursday ahead of their Premier Soccer League game against Golden Arrows.

Zwane said there are no injuries reported in camp apart from the two who are expected to join the rest in the coming days.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "There are no injuries to report except for a bout of flu that has attacked Phathutshedzo Nange and Kgaogelo Sekgota," Zwane stated.

"They will receive the necessary treatment from the medical team, and I’m sure they will start training next week with the team."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Sekgota and Blom were part of the Bafana Bafana squad that played Mozambique and Angola in the November friendlies after the Carling Black Label Cup tournament.

Njabulo Blom – who had been sidelined from the previous Chiefs game - was an unused substitute as Bafana defeated Mozambique 2-1 before a 1-1 draw against Angola.

"Njabulo and Kgaogelo came back with the rest of the team. They look sharp and will continue their preparations with the squad for the next encounter," the tactician added.

"We are also happy Blom has recovered after missing the Carling Black Label Cup match."

Zwane also revealed their friendly match programme before the match against Arrows.

"We’ve got a few friendlies lined up, and these will help us with our fitness levels before we play that competitive match on New Year’s Eve against Arrows," he concluded.

"We hope that no one picks up any injury during the next four weeks so we are ready for that particular game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On their 53rd anniversary on January 7, 2023, the Glamour Boys will play Sekhukhune United as they usher in the new year.

Meanwhile, the Naturena outfit are fourth on the PSL log and would need to restart the campaign with more vigor in order to remain in the title race until the end.

Before the league took a break, during the World Cup period, Amakhosi failed to win the MTN8 Cup as they were eliminated by AmaZulu in the semi-finals.

They also fell short of expectations in the unofficial four-team Carling Black Label Cup tournament, as they were eliminated by Soweto's archrivals, Orlando Pirates.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi will end the 2022 PSL campaign with an away game against Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium at KwaMashu in Durban.