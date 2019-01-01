Kaizer Chiefs suffer Itumeleng Khune injury blow ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns showdown

Amakhosi begin 2019 with a mouth-watering clash against Masandawana, but they are likely to be without their No.1 goalkeeper

Kaizer Chiefs star Itumeleng Khune looks set for a stint on the sidelines and is set to miss the club’s eagerly anticipated Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on the weekend.

Amakhosi are set to get their season back up and running after the festive season break against the Brazilians and will be keen to maintain head coach Ernst Middendorp’s unbeaten run. But this has been made difficult with news of Khune’s injury.

Chiefs revealed on Thursday that Khune is nursing a shoulder injury and is set to see a specialist to determined the extent of the injury.

“Itumeleng Khune has a shoulder injury. He will see a specialist today to determine the extent of his injury and also to determine the period of recovery. We wish him a speedy recovery,” the club revealed on Twitter.

The 31-year-old’s absence will come as a major blow to his club’s plans as he has been a stalwart between the goalposts this season, featuring in 13 of Chiefs’ 15 league games.

However, with Khune out Chiefs are likely to draft in Virgil Vries, who has acted as the Bafana Bafana international’s deputy this season.

Nonetheless, it now remains to be seen just how long Chiefs will need to contend without their star player.

In the meantime, Chiefs will hope to regain their momentum and continued their resurgence up the PSL log with the onset of the new year.

Chiefs are currently in sixth position on the table, a point behind Sundowns, and victory over the defending champions without their captain could see them back among the PSL chasing pack.