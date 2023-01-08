Kaizer Chiefs suffer Fleurs transfer setback? SuperSport United’s Hunt clarifies stance

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt has stressed his side will not sell players at the moment amid Luke Fleurs’ links to Kaizer Chiefs.

Fleurs reported as Chiefs' key transfer target

Hunt not willing to sell any player

Matsatsantsa’s defence hit by injuries

WHAT HAPPENED? Fleurs - the reigning PSL Young Player of the Season - has been continuously linked with the Soweto giants, but going by Hunt’s statement, it means the defender may not leave after all.

SuperSport’s defensive unit has been hit with injuries, with Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Thulani Hlatshwayo sidelined.

That means letting Fleurs leave will expose their defence even more as they hope to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League title race.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "If someone wants to buy him [now], they must make an offer," Hunt said, as quoted by iDiski Times.

"We can’t sell anyone right now because it's people who are just talking, and we don’t really entertain that. We are concentrating on playing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Recently, Hunt made clear his stance on SuperSport doing player business with their close rivals.

His dislike of Matsatsantsa selling top players to rivals means he would stand in the way of Fleurs moving to Amakhosi.

Fleurs is not the only player linked with a possible transfer to Naturena, as Golden Arrows attacker Pule Mmodi – who has also been reported to have attracted interest from Orlando Pirates – is linked with a similar move.

The Glamour Boys have not announced a new signing so far, but the departure of Njabulo Blom could force them to enter the market for a possible replacement.

Coach Arthur Zwane has also made it clear that they have to sign players in order to challenge for titles.

In a bid to get new players, the Soweto giants called for trials, and Bradley Cross, Balint Bajner, Christian Saile Bambouli, Maurizio Macorig, Neymar Canhembe, and Stanley Ratifo are among the trialists.

Despite Zwane’s insistence that he will rely on Wandi Duba, the Glamour Boys are most likely to sign Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana’s backup as the Burundian has been dealing with injuries.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi fans will be eager to see which players the club will sign during the January transfer window to bolster the squad.