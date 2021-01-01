Kaizer Chiefs suffer Castro blow ahead of crucial trip to Horoya AC

The Colombian has become the latest injury casualty in the Amakhosi camp as they flew to Guinea on Thursday

Kaizer Chiefs have announced Leonardo Castro has a broken nose and did not travel to Conakry for Saturday's Caf Champions League Group C final match against Horoya AC.

Castro sustained the injury on Tuesday in the Premier Soccer League 2-2 draw against Stellenbosch in a match he grabbed Chiefs' first goal.

The Colombian was injured while featuring in his first match upon returning from another spell on the sidelines where he missed five games.

It is a huge blow for Chiefs who will also be without another forward Samir Nurkovic who is suspended after being red-carded in their last Champions League game against Wydad Casablanca.

"While Chiefs will be missing goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, striker Samir Nurkovic through suspension, and Leonardo Castro because of a broken nose, Amakhosi do have Khama Billiat in their travelling party and will be hoping the duo will be able to play some part in Chiefs' quest to get the result they need in Conakry," the club said in a statement.

Before receiving the injury update on Castro after the Stellenbosch match, coach Gavin Hunt had placed much hope on the Castro-Khama Billiat combination to give them victory in Conakry.

Chiefs are sitting third in their group with eight points, the same as second-placed Horoya and the situation has left the Soweto giants needing to score on Saturday.

But if they manage to beat their opponents, they would become the first South African club to beat the Guineans away after Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits failed to do so previously.

The reverse fixture between Chiefs and Horoya ended goalless at FNB Stadium in what was Chiefs' first ever Champions League group match.

In the travelling squad that left for Guinea on Thursday, Chiefs also left behind Anthony Akumu, Philani Zulu, Kgotso Moleko and Darrel Matsheke.

They welcome back Erick Mathoho and Dumisani Zuma who both missed the Wydad game last weekend.

Article continues below

Itumeleng Khune is expected to start in goal in the absence of the injured Akpeyi.