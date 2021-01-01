Kaizer Chiefs subs made a positive impact - Dlamini

Second-half changes made by Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt have been described as being key in avoiding defeat

Former Banyana Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini says the substitutes had a huge influence on Tuesday’s 1-1 Premier Soccer League draw against FC, as he singles out Leonardo Castro’s contribution at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs had to come back from behind to salvage a point as they appeared set for defeat after Thamsanqa Masiya put the visitors ahead eight minutes into the second half.

Amakhosi coach Hunt responded by introducing Leonardo Castro for Erick Mathoho and Siyabonga Ngezana was switched from right-back to central defence, while Frosler, who was playing as an attacker, moved to the wing-back position.

It was a more offensive approach which also saw Kearyn Baccus coming on for Happy Mashiane, while Lebogang Manyama was pulled out for Dumisani Zuma.

This resulted in Castro combining well with Samir Nurkovic for some relentless attacking, which saw Baroka buckling under pressure before Goodman Mosele beat his own goalkeeper for an own goal that handed Chiefs a point.

“Positive impact indeed [by Chiefs substitutions]. All of a sudden Castro became that difference also trying to knock the ball down,” said Dlamini in her post-match analysis on SuperSport TV.

“Unfortunately for Mosele who I thought had a good game in controlling that midfield turned in into his goal. But it’s quite frightening to see Kaizer Chiefs chasing almost every game they play. They have become a team that chase and fortunately here they were rewarded.

“I guess they were rewarded for trying. Other than that it wasn’t really a great day for Kaizer Chiefs where the final cross lacked. The crosses that they were looking for and the final pass didn’t come at all for the strikers.”

With Chiefs’ next assignment being a short trip down the road to Orlando Stadium to face in Saturday’s Soweto derby, Dlamini feels that Amakhosi's latest outing geared them up for the showdown against their old foes.

Pirates were also in action on Tuesday and also recorded a 1-1 draw against visiting TS Galaxy.

Dlamini says Pirates were also afforded “proper preparations” just like Chiefs ahead of the Soweto derby.

“I have no idea what is going to happen on Saturday but I do expect both teams to really go at each other,” Dlamini said.

“We miss the Soweto derby and of course I thought both teams would really want to fine-tune for Saturday because all the coaches would say they want to concentrate on Tuesday’s games first.

"But I thought these matches were preparations, proper preparations confidence-wise, team structure-wise that gets you the final execution on matchday Saturday.”