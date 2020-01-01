Kaizer Chiefs struggling? Tembo thinks it is still too early to say

Amakhosi and Matsatsantsa resume their league campaign both on the backdrop of inconsistent performances

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has refused to read much into ’ form ahead of their Premier Soccer League ( ) showdown at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday.

Traditional giants Chiefs go into this match having failed to win in their last four league games, while United have also been blowing hot and cold.

With SuperSport’s results following a win-lose pattern, they are, however, placed sixth on the PSL standings, five points behind log leaders , having played one game fewer.

Chiefs have participated in six matches, dropped 12 points and find themselves placed 12th on the table, but Tembo does not want to downplay their quality.

“Definitely Chiefs are a good team and like we all know that as much as they are struggling, they are struggling like anyone else,” Tembo told the media.

“We have only played five games into the league so it’s still too early. They are still a good team, coached by a very good coach who is very experienced and has won trophies. So for us we don’t have to look at their current form.

“We have to really prepare well because they have very good individual players like Khama Billiat, Nurkovic as well as Castro or Manyama. Those are quality players, national team players that on any given day they can hurt you.

“So we don’t have to take them for granted. We have to be ready and remember that all the games we have played against Chiefs have always been tough. So for us we take one game at a time. We have two important games before we close this year and we want to try and finish on a high starting with tomorrow’s game which is very important, a big game for us.”

Contrasting fortunes mark Chiefs and SuperSport’s respective last league games as Matsatsantsa edged 2-1, while Chiefs drew 2-2 against Black . Chiefs had to come back from behind to get the draw and Tembo says it was a show of character he is wary of.

“If I look at their game against Leopards, my analysis only started in the second half because that is the Chiefs which we all know,” said Tembo.

“The mentality, the fighting spirit was there and that is probably the Chiefs we are going to meet tomorrow [Tuesday]. So we have to be ready for the Chiefs we saw in the second half [against Leopards].

“They are a big team and big teams are always capable of pulling something out of the head and that is what they did against Leopards. For us we need to have a good start and try to manage the game and make sure that we get the three points because that’s our objective.”

SuperSport go into Tuesday’s match a well-rested side as they are yet to play a match in December, with their game against Maritzburg played November 27.

On the other hand, Chiefs have been involved in three games this month.