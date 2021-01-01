Kaizer Chiefs struggling: Is relegation a real threat?

Amakhosi's ninth place is somewhat misleading in what is a very tight and congested bottom half of the Premier Soccer League table this season

As the PSL season heads into the final three weeks, Kaizer Chiefs find themselves just five points above the relegation zone.

Chiefs' concerns have been compounded in the past week after losing to two relegation-threatened sides - TTM and Chippa United - as well as drawing with Bloemfontein Celtic.

After the dust had settled on some frenetic PSL action in order to clear the schedule for this weekend's Nedbank Cup final, Chiefs (with 29 points) remained in ninth spot, three points behind TS Galaxy in eighth, but were at the same time sucked closer towards a relegation battle.

Both Baroka FC (29 points) and Bloemfontein Celtic (27 points) are in direct striking distance of Amakhosi and could potentially leapfrog them in the next round of fixtures.

Stellenbosch FC, Maritzburg United and TTM (in 14th spot, just above the drop zone) are not much further behind, (all on 25 points) and Maritzburg and TTM both have a game in hand on Amakhosi which means they too could quite quickly move above the Glamour Boys.

In the 15th spot and currently heading for the relegation/promotion play-offs, Chippa United have played the same number of games as Chiefs, although the Chilli Boys have actually been in pretty good form of late and are looking determined to make a real fight of it.

So while it may help Chiefs that there are a handful of clubs below them, and Black Leopards are rooted firmly to the foot of the table, occupying the automatic relegation spot, nothing can be taken for granted in this strangest of seasons when the absence of fans at the stadiums has no doubt played a role.

Continental distraction?

Complicating things for Amakhosi is the Caf Champions League. They play Tanzanian side Simba SC in two of their next four matches, which will take up energy while there is always the risk of injury, and the general distraction of playing in a crunch double-header quarter-final.

However seemingly improbable, the possibility remains that Gavin Hunt's side could play in the Champions League final but still face a battle for the Premiership survival.

Chiefs’ final four domestic league encounters are against Swallows FC (home), Black Leopards (away), Golden Arrows (home) and TS Galaxy (away).