Ndlanya draws Guardiola inspiration in explaining Kaizer Chiefs' struggles

The retired striker believes lack of consistency has been Amakhosi's major undoing in a season they could find themselves in the relegation playoffs

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Pollen Ndlanya has explained why the 11th-placed Premier Soccer League side is struggling domestically this season.

Chiefs find themselves in an unfamiliar situation as a loss in the remaining matches of the league season could see them battle in a promotion-relegation play-off.

Ndlanya said a lack of consistency from his former club is to blame for what they have expperienced so far.

"A team like Kaizer Chiefs‚ a big team‚ lying in 11th at this stage is not healthy for their reputation," Ndlanya said as per Sowetan Live. "It’s not good. But it does happen all over the world in fact.

"I guess the consistency kills them. They're doing well in the Caf [Champions League], but it's a different story at home."

The former Bafana Bafana striker said everyone at the club should shoulder the blame for their poor results at home.

"You start with the management‚ and go down to the technical team and also the players. When a team does well, it’s collective. But if the team does badly‚ it also is," Ndlanya explained.

"In this situation‚ yes‚ the team relies on the players. But it’s also about that influence in terms of encouraging the team‚ and the management and coach also need to put in that effort. The same squad finished second last season."

Although he believes Kaizer Chiefs can draw inspiration from how Manchester City established themselves over seasons, he did not shy away from placing some blame on head coach Gavin Hunt.

"It is so unfortunate that Gavin came in with that situation [of a transfer ban]. But at the same time, a new coach has to apply their tactics‚ try to convince and get each player to understand how the team should be playing," he continued.

"But it doesn’t take five minutes. It can take a year or two years. Pep Guardiola‚ to assemble that [Manchester City] team that is going to win the Champions League‚ he struggled before."

Amakhosi have been wobbly and in the last 16 games, both in the Premier League and in the cup ties, they have only won on two occasions.

They will need a win against Golden Arrows, who are seven places above them, and TS Galaxy - ninth - in order to break into the top eight.

They will host Arrows at the FNB Stadium on June 2 before playing TS Galaxy three days later at Mbombela Stadium.