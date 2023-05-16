Kaizer Chiefs strikers Bimenyimana, Basomboli and other 'tall' PSL forwards get advice from Ndlela on how to succeed in Mzansi

Former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lungisani Ndlela has explained how forwards blessed with height can thrive in the Premier Soccer League.

A retired footballer sparks debate if height matters for strikers

Focus on the likes of Bimenyimana, Basomboli and Makgopa

Ndela explains how lanky forwards can succeed

WHAT HAPPENED? The PSL has a few strikers who can be considered tall and use their height advantage to terrorise defenders or even score with from the ground. Ndlela, who stands at 2m, used to be lethal with his head, something lanky forwards are struggling to do today in the domestic league.

The ex-Bafana Bafana forward feels PSL coaches are not using methods that make tall forwards thrive.

WHAT WAS SAID: “This depends on the team’s strategy and the coach’s system, how he wants the team to play. It’s not that tall strikers are not there," Ndlela told Sowetan Live.

“There are only a few tall players in the PSL, but it depends on the team’s preference and the coach’s plans, if plan A is not working, what’s their plan B?

“When you’re tall it doesn’t mean you can only head. The PSL has changed. Back in the day we had tall strikers who could dribble and play but were not good with their head. It depends on the confidence they give you in your team, if you’re a tall striker they will tell you your job is inside the box, don’t go out of it too much, you must know your job is at the box.

“Sometimes strikers want to go play in the midfield and take the ball but they should be inside the box unless he’s defending. As a striker, you need to teach yourself how to defend and also how to position yourself so you can be at the right place at the right time.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ndela’s remarks throw tall PSL strikers into the spotlight. Interestingly, it is 1.73m tall Orlando Pirates forward Terrence Dzvukamanja who is arguably the best header of the ball in the PSL.

He is in a team that has Bienvenu Eva Nga and Evidence Makgopa, who are much taller than him but struggle for goals.

Kaizer Chiefs striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana stands at 1.90m but most of his goals have come from the penalty spot and he misses a lot of chances with his feet while attracting boos from the stands.

His teammate Christian-Saile Basomboli has also struggled to score headed goals, especially when he bizarrely headed off target while facing an empty net during the recent Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates.

Earlier in the season, Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane justified fielding Ashley du Preez on the wing to use his speed and deliver crosses for Bimenyimana to use his aerial advantage and head in.

WHAT NEXT? The PSL Golden Boot race will be concluded this coming weekend, and the current top scorers are not lanky forwards.