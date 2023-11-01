Kaizer Chiefs striker up for prestigious Caf award as Mamelodi Sundowns’ Williams takes on Manchester United goalkeeper Onana

Kaizer Chiefs forward Ranga Chivaviro has been nominated for a top Confederation of African Football award.

Williams has taken over the Masandawana no. 1 jersey

He is in his second season at Chloorkop

The Bafana skipper is now up for a prestigious Caf award

WHAT HAPPENED? Chivaviro is vying for the Caf inter-club Player of the Year gong in the men’s category.

This comes after he scored seven goals in last season’s Caf Confederation Cup while turning out for Marumo Gallants before he joined Kaizer Chiefs.

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams also features as a nominee in this specific award.

Williams has also been nominated for the Goalkeeper of the Year award.

He will face the challenge of Manchester United custodian Andre Onana and Morocco’s Yassine Bounou in this category.

Sundowns are vying for the Caf Club of the Year recognition.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Chivaviro enjoyed a purple patch at Marumo Gallants last season, it is a totally different story for him at Chiefs this term.

He is yet to find the back of the net in eight appearances across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Williams' nomination justifies Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena's trust in the Bafana skipper.

When the 31-year-old arrived at Chloorkop from SuperSport United before the start of last season, there were doubts about him taking over the Masandawana number one jersey.

But he managed to beat competition from veteran stopper Dennis Onyango and Reyaad Pieterse who are still his main competitors.

WHAT NEXT? Chivairo's Caf nomination could work as a confidence booster and help to pick him as the season progresses.

After receiving the Caf nomination, winning the African Football League with Sundowns would further spruce up Williams's name.

There are also high expectations on his leadership when Bafana goes to January's Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The upcoming 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers are also another platform for Williams to become one of the greatest South Africa captains.