Kaizer Chiefs striker Parker enjoys juggling between football and his studies

The Amakhosi forward has managed to seal a starting place at the club despite sharing time between football and his academic studies

striker Bernard Parker says he is enjoying playing football while at the same time studying for a Higher Certificate in Sports Marketing Management.

Although he is yet to score a goal this season, Parker has managed to feature in all Chiefs’ nine Premier Soccer League ( ) and Cup games.

The 33-year-old striker is not bothered by having to juggle between both football and his academics.

“It is going well, and I am enjoying myself,” Parker told the Kaizer Chiefs website.

“The good thing about it is that I am studying part-time. I do make sure I make time for books in between family and football…and it is important to maintain the balance in all aspects of life.

“Education is key. If you are not keen to study careers outside of sports, then make yourself wiser within the many careers relating to sport.”

Parker is one of the senior Kaizer Chiefs players and could claim his third PSL title with the Soweto giants this season.

Another player sharing the attention between football and academic studies at Chiefs is defender Siyabonga Ngezana who has the extra burden of being a youth international. Ngezana is studying Sports Management.

“The balance is key because I have to focus on my studies while at the same time getting regular call ups to the national team,” Ngezana said.

“I’m driven by passion and dedication to achieve my dreams. I have to focus on all fronts to reach my goals.”

Ngezana has however been struggling for a regular place in the Chiefs team this season.