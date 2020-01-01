Kaizer Chiefs striker Nurkovic reveals how he trains during Ramadan

The 27-year-old frontman has opened up about his faith and revealed how he is adapting to training in Ramadan

striker Samir Nurkovic says he has had to adjust his training program during the month of Ramadan.

Nurkovic and his Amakhosi teammate Yagan Sasman are observant members of the Islamic faith.

They observe the Holy Month of Ramadan which began towards the end of April, where Muslims fast daily from dawn to sunset worldwide.

More teams

Nurkovic has given insight into what his day looks like during Ramadan with the current season having been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak since two months ago.

“I am constantly in contact with the coach, trainers and the Club doctors,” Nurkovic told the club's official website.

"They have guided me on how to approach training as well as what my diet needs to be. I normally have breakfast at around 4:00 am and begin the fast just after 5:00 am.

"Until Monday we had a 10:00 video training session, but with the change in regulations, I jog around at 07:30 am for half an hour, train and then get some rest," he continued.

"Here the fast finishes fairly early, so just after 17:00 I have dinner and relax for a while. Because of all this, the training does not take a real toll on me as it is also not hot, and the days are not too long,” he added.

Last season, Nurkovic netted 23 goals for KFC Komarno and he scooped the Slovakian 2 Liga Golden Boot award, which he shared with Miladin Vujosevic of FK Dubnica.

Article continues below

“My faith is important to my success and I always had an eye on Ramadan. I was planning as to how I would approach it had we been in our usual system," he added.

"I would have given my all to my training regime. Generally, my coaches and teammates always help in these situations and are mindful and always manage me in a good way."

Nurkovic has been one of the best players this season having netted 12 goals in 24 matches across all competitions for Chiefs.