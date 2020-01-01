Kaizer Chiefs striker Nurkovic looks forward to get back on the pitch

The Amakhosi striker shares his experience of having to train alone at home, saying he was concerned about his family

As the Premier Soccer League ( ) season faces an uncertain future as far as the date of resumption is concerned, striker Samir Nurkovic says the coronavirus pandemic will not last forever.

The international hitman has also expressed his delight, saying his family is still safe back home but urges everyone to continue staying at home and taking care to curb the spread of the virus.

Although he says it was difficult to train from home, Nurkovic has been a key figure for coach Ernst Middendorp’s men this term as they lead the PSL log table with 48 points from 22 matches.

More teams

“In the beginning, it was slightly difficult. I had to get used to training from home. I was concerned about my family and how the coronavirus will affect us all,” Nurković told Chiefs website.

“Now I’m doing well. I have used this time to gain more mental strength. It is very important and I’m going to need this strength when we return to the field.”

Speaking about his family in Europe, the Amakhosi sharpshooter with 11 league goals so far, is relieved they are doing well adding that better days are coming.

“I dedicate time to follow developments back home. So far I am satisfied to learn that my family is safe and healthy. I wish them all of the best every day,” he added.

“As much as this lockdown may seem like a setback, I know it’s not permanent. After this, we will return much stronger.”

With currently in lockdown until the end of April, ‘Kokota’ has called on everyone to abide by the regulations set out by the government to remain safe.

Article continues below

“I just want to urge everyone to be patient with this lockdown. The more we follow the regulations, the sooner the lockdown will be lifted,” he continued.

“Remember, it is the right thing to do because our health is a priority. I look forward to seeing you from the pitchside.”

Meanwhile, the PSL season was suspended last month and President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation on Thursday night, all eyes will be on him in relation to when the current campaign can be completed.