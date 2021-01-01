Kaizer Chiefs striker Nurkovic: Hopefully Soweto derby 'will be my day' against Orlando Pirates

The Amakhosi forward is going through a dry spell and eyes breaking his goalscoring duck against the Buccaneers

Kaizer Chiefs forward Samir Nurkovic says he is pushing to retain peak form and is targeting to spark a revival on Sunday when his side clash against traditional foes Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby showdown at FNB Stadium.

After scoring in the Premier Soccer League win away at AmaZulu upon his return from a lengthy injury lay-off in January, the Serb has since gone for nine league matches without finding the back of the net.

He has also struggled to rediscover his scoring touch in their Nedbank Cup exit as well as the Caf Champions League and the forward attributes the dry spell to spending a long time on the sidelines.

With the 100th Soweto derby looming, Nurkovic hopes to use that stage to get back to scoring ways which saw him netting 13 goals in 26 league matches last season which was his debut PSL term.

“It was a difficult time for me [being out] and I missed out on pre-season,” said Nurkovic as per Phakaaathi.

“I am trying my best to get to where I was before and hopefully Sunday will be my day. Not at all [worried about not scoring]. There is a big difference. When I came last season we had a month and a half to prepare.

“But now I didn’t have pre-season. I came from recovery straight into the games. I just have to work hard and hope that the next game will be the game for me. It’s every player’s dream to score in a derby. It will be obviously be difficult without the supporters, they’ve been our 12th player.”

If he scores on Sunday, it would be the first time ever for Nurkovic to score in the Soweto derby, having already featured in three matches against their Soweto rivals.

Chiefs host Pirates without suspended Lebogang Manyama and injured Khama Billiat while the availability of goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune who was on compassionate leave is not yet confirmed.

It is also not yet clear if Nurkovic’s injured striking partner Leonardo Castro will recover in time for the derby confrontation.

“We try to stay positive all the time even when we lose the big players. We have a lot of young players in the team right now. We have to stay focused on this game,” Nurkovic said.

Chiefs have already lost three times to Pirates this season and would be keen to reclaim the derby bragging rights. .