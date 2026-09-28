Kaizer Chiefs striker Etiosa Ighodaro will come right at Naturena - 'He just needs that one goal to get going'

Etiosa Ighodaro finds himself at a crossroads at Kaizer Chiefs as he navigates a high-stakes second season with the Soweto giants.

The Nigerian forward originally committed to a two-year contract with Chiefs, which includes an option for a third season. However, having missed a significant portion of matches last season due to fitness issues, this current campaign will likely serve as the ultimate litmus test for his future.

Offering a supportive perspective, former Tembisa Classic and Bay United striker Abayomi Adebayo believes the tide is about to turn for the marksman.

"This season will be important for him," Adebayo admitted to Kick Off.

"I know him personally, and what I like is that he is professional in his conduct and understands the expectations at Chiefs.

"This season he will do very well after all the injuries he struggled with last season.

"I think he has made a lot of progress since that injury and now just needs that one goal to get going."

The transition to a club of Kaizer Chiefs' magnitude often requires a period of adjustment, particularly when physical setbacks interrupt a player's momentum.

Adebayo, who understands the rigours of the Betway Premiership from his own playing days, argues that Ighodaro is putting himself in the right positions to succeed. For a striker who has previously demonstrated he can handle the demands of the league, the psychological boost of a single goal could be the catalyst for a scoring streak.

Adebayo further elaborated on why he remains optimistic about Ighodaro's prospects, highlighting the support system surrounding the player at Naturena. He insisted that the striker is in the right environment to flourish, noting the professional guidance he receives from both the club and his representative.

"The goals will come because he is getting the chances, so it is just a matter of time and making all the correct runs into the box," Adebayo explained.

"What I like is that he is under good hands at Chiefs and with his agent Mohammed Lawal, so I have no concerns whatsoever."

Ultimately, the faith shown by the club's hierarchy suggests they are willing to be patient while Ighodaro regains his full match fitness and confidence.

Adebayo concluded his assessment by reassuring the Amakhosi faithful that there is no reason to panic regarding the striker's current goal drought.

"There is no need to worry for the boy because we all have full confidence in him and the club knows what he can do when injury-free."



