Kaizer Chiefs striker Khama Billiat urges teammates to bring their ‘A game’

The Amakhosi attacker says they are aware of the importance of the final and vows to make the supporters happy

Kaizer Chiefs striker Khama Billiat says he is not concerned about individual accolades as long as Amakhosi lift the Nedbank Cup title on Saturday evening.

Chiefs are set to face TS Galaxy in the Ke Yona Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium and the Zimbabwean international says they know the importance of the encounter.

“This is the big one. We don’t have to be reminded about the importance of this game,” Billiat told Phakaaathi.

“We need to close the season by putting smiles on our supporters’ faces. We need to give them what they deserve,” he added.

Billiat has been nominated for the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament accolade.

“I’m not really thinking about any individual awards because the team comes first. As long as the team wins, I will be very happy. Everyone will have to bring their best performance because the supporters deserve it,” commented Billiat.

Since joining the Naturena-based side at the beginning of the 2018/19 season, Billiat will play his first cup final for the club and all eyes will be on him to help Amakhosi end the four-year trophy drought.

The former Cape Town player could walk away with an individual award as he is nominated together with Bernard Parker for the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament and TS Galaxy’s Zakhele Lepasa.