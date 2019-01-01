Kaizer Chiefs striker Khama Billiat set to return against Black Leopards

The Amakhosi hitman is working on full fitness as they look to get back to winning ways against Lidoda Duvha

Just as they get ready to visit Black Leopards in their Premier Soccer League ( ) match this weekend, Kaizer Chiefs have received a massive boost with Khama Billiat set to return to action.

The Amakhosi attacker was not available when his team lost 1-0 to FC on Saturday evening and he is set to return to training this week.

Coach Ernst Middendorp will welcome the Zimbabwean's return as they looked thin upfront against Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele at the FNB Stadium.

While Billiat's return is good news for the German manager, defender Teenage Hadebe has sustained a facial injury against coach Wedson Nyirenda’s side, and he has been ruled out of the clash, adding to the number of injured players such as striker Leonardo Castro, who is unlikely to feature on Saturday.

The Colombian forward is still nursing an injury and he is reportedly set to spend more time on the sidelines as he works on his full recovery.

With Amakhosi looking to finish the season in a decent position on the PSL table and immediately put the Baroka loss behind them, Middendorp will hope to have Billiat fully fit before their trip to Limpopo.

Resulting from that defeat at the FNB Stadium, the Soweto giants remain seventh on the log with 36 points from 25 league games and will want to want to make a statement in their final five matches.

Article continues below

Although the Naturena-based side defeated Lidoda Duvha 1-0 at home in the reverse fixture, the clash in Limpopo could be tricky as Dylan Kerr’s troops are aiming to beat the relegation drop.

The PSL returnees currently sit in the bottom half of the table and are still licking their wounds after losing to 3-1 last weekend, but will also hope to return to winning ways against on Wednesday night in Soweto.

With Billiat having netted 13 goals for Chiefs in 30 games across all competitions thus far, they cannot afford to miss his services, especially after proving so vital in the matches that he has played.