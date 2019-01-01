Kaizer Chiefs striker Kambole wins big at Zesco United awards ceremony

The Zambian forward's successful season with Zesco United didn't go unnoticed, even though he is now plying his trade in South Africa with Amakhosi

New striker Lazarous Kambole won big at Zesco United's awards ceremony on Friday night.

The Amakhosi man was nominated in three categories by his former club despite his recent move to .

However, Kambole was unable to accept any of the awards as he's currently in Botswana with Chiefs for the pre-season friendly against Township Rollers.

Kambole walked away with three major awards, including the club's Player of the Year gong.

He also bagged the Players' Player of the Year award as well as the Most Disciplined accolade for his efforts in the previous season.

On July 31, Kambole will go head-to-head with countryman Austin Muwowo, who signed for last week, as well as Bruce Musakanya, for the Zambian Premier League Footballer of the Year award.

The 25-year-old marksman will now shift his focus on his new journey in the Premier Soccer League ( ) as Amakhosi look to end their four-year trophy drought in the upcoming season.

Kambole signed a three-year deal with the Soweto giants, and he will be expected to hit the ground running for his new club.

The Zambia international is most likely to make his Amakhosi debut in next weekend's CBL Cup against Orlando Pirates.

Kambole would be kicking himself for not winning the Top Goalscorer award, which was eventually won by Jesse Were.

Nonetheless, he will hope to make amends with the Glamour Boys next season by scoring as many goals as possible, especially after Ernst Middendorp's side struggled in front of goal last season.

Chiefs relied heavily on Khama Billiat, who scored 14 goals across all competitions last term, but with Kambole now on board, the duo will most likely share the workload up front.