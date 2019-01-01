Kaizer Chiefs striker Kambole needs one goal and will score consistently - Ngcobo

The Zambia international is yet to open his account having started seven PSL games, but he has been backed by a former Amakhosi player

Former striker Sthembiso Ngcobo says Lazarous Kambole can recapture his form of last season.

The 25-year-old striker secured a move to Amakhosi after playing an important role in helping Zesco United clinch the 2019 Zambian title.

Ngcobo believes Kambole needs only one goal to regain his confidence having netted 16 goals across all competitions last season.

“I’ve seen him play. He is a good player and he only needs one goal... which will lift his confidence. What will help him to settle is he is playing for a team like Chiefs," Ngcobo told IOL.

"Chiefs is more like a family. He will get all the support he requires from the club’s management and veterans like Bernard Parker.

The retired striker, who won the Telkom Knockout Cup with Chiefs, feels Kambole needs more time to settle and the fact that Soweto giants are doing well will help him.

“I don’t think he will be affected by his slow start. We must also remember he is still trying to adjust to a new system and country. Let us give him time to settle and I’m sure we will see the best of him in no time. The potential is there,” he added.

“He is a complete striker. All he needs is one goal and then he will start banging them inconsistently. The fact that the team is doing well will help him."

The Lusaka-born player will be hoping to feature for Chiefs in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup against on Saturday, October 12 and Macufe Cup against Bloemfontein on Sunday, October 13.

A highly-anticipated clash between Chiefs and Sundowns will then take place at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday, October 27.