Kaizer Chiefs striker Kambole hospitalised with head injury

The Zambia international's return to the Amakhosi starting line-up was marred by a nasty injury which forced him out 22 minutes into the game

and Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole has been hospitalised with a head injury, Goal can reveal.

The attacker made his return to the Amakhosi starting line-up in Wednesday's 3-0 win over .

However, he only lasted for 22 minutes on the pitch as he collided with Highlands Park defender Sello Motsepe shortly before being stretchered off.

Goal sources have confirmed that Kambole was immediately rushed to hospital as his situation worsened soon after being replaced by Dumisani Zuma.

Kambole joined the Soweto giants at the start of the season and hasn't really hit the ground running under the stewardship of coach Ernst Middendorp.

He has featured in 10 matches for Chiefs this season without finding the back of the net.

The 25-year-old marksman, though, recently received the backing of the management with Bobby Motaung saying the club's hierarchy is still hopeful Kambole and James Kotei will be given a chance to shine this year.

Kambole would hope the injury doesn't keep him out of action for too long, especially now that places are up for grabs in upfront with Khama Billiat only expected back in the next three weeks.

The club is expected to release a statement on Kambole's extent of his injury and progress in the coming days.