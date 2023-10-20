Kaizer Chiefs striker Chivaviro warns PSL opponents - 'Once I score, it’s going to continue'

Kaizer Chiefs forward Ranga Chivaviro has opened up about his goal drought ahead of Amakhosi's Carling Knockout clash against AmaZulu FC

Chiefs signed two strikers this season

They added Chivaviro and Gonzalez

But the two are struggling for goals

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old was signed by Amakhosi from Marumo Gallants ahead of the 2023/24 season but is yet to recreate the form that saw him build his name last season.

In seven matches he has played across all competitions, Chivaviro is yet to find the back of the net.

But the former Baroka FC star is not panicking as he makes his case amid pressure that he is yet to score for Chiefs.

Article continues below

WHAT WAS SAID: “I am looking forward to opening my account. Yes, there’s pressure, but as an experienced player, I know these things happen,” said Chivaviro as per IOL.

“It’s up to me to keep my mind level, understanding that there are rough patches and waiting for a chance to start scoring.

“I believe once I score, it’s going to continue. But for now, as painful as it is that I haven’t hit the back of the net, I am patient with myself. I understand that these kinds of things happen in football.”

AND WHAT MORE? Chiefs will now face AmaZulu in the Carling Knockout Round of 16 on Saturday and Amakhosi face a team they beat 3-0 in a Premier Soccer League match in August.

“Psychologically, yes, it does [give us some motivation]. We want to repeat that,” Chivaviro said.

“But that’s not to say it will be a walk in the park. We know very well that they are going to come out guns blazing. Another thing is that it’s a Cup game we’ll play.

“And with Cup games, anything will happen. But we know what we must do ... We just want to focus on ourselves and progress to the next round.

"It was never easy going, so perhaps it’s time for all the players – especially those who are on the fringes – to raise their hands and win the match and eventually the trophy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Winter signings Chivaviro and Jasond Gonzalez might be running out of time with the ever-demanding Chiefs fans.

If they continue firing blanks, the supporters might lose patience with them and start booing the forwards whenever they take to the pitch.

Not only them but the likes of Christian Saile Basomboli and Ashley du Preez as well.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi resume competitive action on Saturday at FNB Stadium.

The spotlight will be on Chiefs strikers to see if they have improved and can make a big difference.

That puts Chivaviro, Gonzalez, Saile and Du Preez under pressure to perform especially since the Soweto giants are coming from the Premier Soccer League defeat to Cape Town City in their last match before the Fifa international break.