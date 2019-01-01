Kaizer Chiefs striker Castro opens up about Nurkovic's controversial goal against Mamelodi Sundowns

The Colombian marksman says he could have easily scored had he touched the ball in the lead up to the much-debated strike last Sunday

striker Leonardo Castro has opened up about the much-debated goal scored by Samir Nurkovic against last weekend.

Nurkovic's first goal caused a stir in the country as some believed it should have not stood while others felt it was legitimate.

The Safa Review Committee has since ruled in favour of Amakhosi, clearing referee Victor Hlungwane and his assistants of any wrongdoing.

Now, Castro has confirmed that he didn't touch the ball, saying the ball would have hit the target had he made contact with Reeve Frosler's cross.

"I didn’t touch the ball. If I had touched the ball‚ it’s simple... the ball would have gone straight to the goal," Castro told the reporters gathered at Naturena on Wednesday.

"That would mean it was my goal. So, I didn’t touch it. Nurkovic was onside. So, it’s a clear goal."

Amakhosi eventually won beat the Brazilians 2-0 and subsequently opened a five-point gap at the top of the log.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane wasn't a happy man after the game and his post-match comments have landed him in hot water with the league.

PSL prosecutor Nande Becker has already written a letter to Mosimane to confirm or deny the quotes attributed to him before charging him.

Article continues below

Chiefs' next league game is against next week, but all eyes are already on this weekend's Soweto Derby match against in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-finals.

This will be the first official meeting between the two Soweto giants this season.