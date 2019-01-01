Kaizer Chiefs striker Castro: Billiat and I can play together with our eyes closed

The former Sundowns target man has lifted the lid on why Amakhosi's strikers have been doing well this season but says there's more to come from them

Striker Leonardo Castro has explained why have a devastating frontline this season.

The Colombian marksman said all the attackers - himself, Khama Billiat and Samir Nurkovic - are playing according to Ernst Middendorp's instructions.

At the start of the season, Castro appeared to be falling down the pecking order under Middendorp, but he came back stronger to force his way into the Amakhosi starting XI.

"The instruction is clear for us to move into the spaces. Obviously, for us as strikers, we need to be calm when we have the ball at our feet and make the right decisions," Castro told the media.

Castro admitted he hasn't really gotten used to playing alongside Nurkovic but he's confident their partnership will soon yield positive results as they are working on getting things right at training.

"It’s the first time for me to play with Samir, and there’s a long way to go to get to know each other up front. So, we’re working on the right things in training," he added.

The 30-year-old forward said he enjoys playing with Billiat more because they have known each other for quite some time.

The duo worked together at before moving to Naturena to join the Soweto giants.

"With Khama, I've known him for too long. We know each other and we can close our eyes and play together. So, it’s easy to be playing with these two guys because they know how to play," concluded Castro.

The three attackers have scored seven goals between them thus far with Nurkovic contributing four of those despite this being his first season at the club.