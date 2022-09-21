Kaizer Chiefs striker Bimenyimana's crossbones celebration ‘had nothing to do with Orlando Pirates’

The Burundi international caused a stir on social media after he was captured performing a gesture traditionally associated with Amakhosi’s rivals

Kaizer Chiefs forward Bonfils-Caleb Bomenyimana has broken his silence on his crossbones celebration.

The lanky forward struck a brace that helped Chiefs stage a comeback to beat SuperSport United 2-1 in last weekend’s Premier Soccer League match.

But Bimenyimana performed Orlando Pirates’ traditional crossbones celebration and left social media buzzing.

“It had nothing to do with Pirates. I wasn’t even thinking that it’s the same,” Bimenyimana told Chiefs’ media.

“As I said, it was for me and my brother, what we always do, but now that I know what it means, I won’t do it in this country. So, everyone was confused about that on social media, but I repeat, I did it for my friends and my brother. I was happy.

“In Burundi, we have that sign, of a cross, which is part of our tradition. Since we were under-17, we’ve been doing that celebration and we have grown together to senior level in the national team.

“In Burundi, it means ‘we are together,’ like ‘I’ve got your back and you’ve got my back,’ so that is why we want to keep it. It even appears on the Burundian flag.”

Bimenyimana also performed the Black Panther celebration popularised by former Swansea City striker Batefimbi Gomis.

“My first goal celebration was the ‘black panther.’ I have been doing it since I was young with my brother, who plays in Turkey for Istanbul Basaksahir,” said Bikenyimana.

“Even for the second one it was for him because in the morning I talked to him on the phone and he told me, ‘Today, you’re going to score and you know what to do.’ When I scored the first, I almost forgot to do it,”

“The ‘black panther’ is to show how hungry I am to score goals and the second one was also for my friend, Yusuf, who also plays in Istanbul.”

Chiefs fans will be hoping they see lots of goal celebrations from Bimenyimana after the Fifa international break.