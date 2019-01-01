Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker graduates top of his class

Here is a South African football player who was not only born to score on the field, but also succeed in education

player Bernard Parker graduated with a qualification in Sports Management this week.

His wife Wendy Parker proudly spread the news on her Facebook page with wonderful family photographs.

You can take a look at just how good Bernard Parker sports his graduation outfit, and may the former Bafana Bafana forward be an inspiration for many other sportsmen in the country.

Here is what Wendy Parker had to say about her husband.

"A dream doesn't become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work. Success is no accident," she wrote on social media.

"It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do. There is no substitute for hard work, 23 or 24 hours a day. We are so proud of you Mr Parker."