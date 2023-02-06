Kaizer Chiefs striker Basomboli warned by ex-Orlando Pirates star Mbele - No need to be seen at the disco

Former Orlando Pirates forward Lelo Mbele has warned Kaizer Chiefs new signing Christian Saile Basomboli against losing focus.

Basomboli is a January signing for Chiefs

He's already played twice

Now he's received a warning from an ex-Pirates star

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs signed Basomboli from Zambian side Nchanga Rangers during the January player transfer window. The Congolese striker has already made two appearances, coming off the bench against Royal AM and TS Galaxy.

With some footballers on record for being distracted from the game by off-field activities, Mbele has a message for his compatriot. The former Pirates star warns Basomboli against being trapped in the pitfalls of a fast lifestyle synonymous with Gauteng.

WHAT MBELE SAID: “Based on what I know from my time playing in South Africa, especially at Pirates, this guy needs to know that he must concentrate on his job and be disciplined,” Mbele told KickOff.

“Without discipline, the game will swallow you up in South Africa. It is vital that he keeps his mind only on his work which is football.

“No need to be seen at the disco because people will start talking about him in a negative way. I really hope that he learns to listen about the issue of discipline because in Johannesburg there were too many temptations and distractions.

“At times some people will just be out to see you falling and set up all these funny traps like having beautiful women that you don’t know calling you.

“I'm warning him about things that can disturb him. Being Congolese I trust that he will be able to have a strong mindset.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Basomboli arrived at Naturena with high expectations on him as coach Arthur Zwane was looking for a reliable striker to end their goalscoring woes.

Amakhosi have been struggling upfront where Ashley du Preez has not been sharp and Bonfils-Caleb Basomboli is far from convincing despite being among the Premier Soccer League Golden Boot contenders with seven goals.

Another forward Khama Billiat has been ruled out for the rest of the season after surgery on his groin.

Basomboli is now pushing to convince Chiefs fans he is their solution in attack.

WHAT NEXT FOR BASOMBOLI? After featuring against Royal AM and TS Galaxy, Basomboli will be hoping to score his first Chiefs goal when they visit Maritzburg United for the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 tie on Friday.