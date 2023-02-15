Kaizer Chiefs striker Basomboli fired up, sends stern Orlando Pirates & Golden Arrows warning

New Kaizer Chiefs star Christian Basomboli Saile has sent a stern warning to their upcoming opponents after breaking his duck in the PSL.

Basomboli is fired-up after scoring his first Chiefs goal

Amakhosi are looking to Basomboli in Bimenyimana's absence

Chiefs are set to square off with Arrows and Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED?: The DR Congolese striker is brimming with confidence at the moment after scoring his maiden goal in South African football last week Friday.

Basomboli broke the deadlock as the Soweto giants claimed a 2-0 win over Maritzburg United in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 encounter in Pietermaritzburg.

The explosive player, who joined Chiefs from Zambia's Nchanga Rangers last month, has now made it known that he aims to "score a lot of goals" for Amakhosi who are set to face Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates in their next two matches.

WHAT DID BASOMBOLI SAY?: "When I arrived I was ready to play and give all my energy to the team. So I was happy to come from the bench and get an assist in my first game, which we won 2-0,” Basomboli told the club's media department.

“When the coach told me I was starting in the next game [against Maritzburg], it gave me a lot of confidence and now that I scored a goal I want to go out and score more.

"As a forward you always want to get off the mark when you join a new club because that is what they brought you to do so, as I said, it gives me confidence to try to score in every game," he continued.

“I have played in three games so far and have a goal and an assist, so it is good but it is not finished. We’ve got another game on Sunday and I have to score a lot more goals for this team.

“I’m looking forward to playing there [Peter Mokaba Stadium] again. I have a good memory from my first game there [against Royal AM]. It’s a beautiful stadium and the supporters were fantastic and we are going to give 100% for them this Sunday."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Basomboli has hit the ground running at Chiefs who are determined to end their eight-year trophy drought this term.

With Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana out injured, Basomboli is expected to start more matches as the 22-year-old leads Amakhosi's attack.

Bimenyimana is Chiefs' top scorer this term with seven goals and the pressure will be on Basomboli to find the back of the net for coach Arthur Zwane's side in the absence of the Burundian hitman.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: The Soweto giants will play host to Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday, before hosting Pirates at FNB Stadium on February 25.

Chiefs will be looking to complete a league double over both teams having defeated Arrows 2-0 last month and edged out Pirates 1-0 in November.